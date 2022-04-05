Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.81. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

