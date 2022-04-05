Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $315.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

