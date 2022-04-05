$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.07. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

MS stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.