Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Up to $15.17

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.17, but opened at $15.72. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 6,243 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 1,317,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 517,300 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.