Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

