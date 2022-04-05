Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

