Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.42 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $103.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

