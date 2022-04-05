The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 3.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

Shares of HD opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $315.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

