Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

NYSE:DECK traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.65. 1,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

