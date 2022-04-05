2,272 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,272 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 66.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.26. 12,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.