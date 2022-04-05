363 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.57.

ZBRA traded up $17.51 on Tuesday, reaching $431.24. The company had a trading volume of 492,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,408. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.29 and its 200 day moving average is $514.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

