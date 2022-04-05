Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will post $4.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.30 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $1.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 282.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $34.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $40.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.81 million to $94.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 26,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

