Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.80. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 20 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,780 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,621 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

