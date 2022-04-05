Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $148.94

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.94, but opened at $152.12. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 358 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.21.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

