ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.67

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.67, but opened at $31.35. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 2,655 shares.

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 379,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

