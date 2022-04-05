ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.67

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.67, but opened at $31.35. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 2,655 shares.
MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 379,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
