Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.54. Owlet shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Owlet alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 4th quarter worth $3,813,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $5,870,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $5,489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,895,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.