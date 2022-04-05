Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.54. Owlet shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 4th quarter worth $3,813,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $5,870,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $5,489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,895,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owlet (OWLT)
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.