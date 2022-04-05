Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

SWIM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Latham Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 323,851 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Latham Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Latham Group by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Latham Group by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

