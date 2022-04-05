Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.22 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $78,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $444.01. 1,166,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,567. The company has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

