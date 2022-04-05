Veracity Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.50. 1,175,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,763,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

