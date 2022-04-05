FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.80. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 16,590 shares.

FREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 75,205 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

