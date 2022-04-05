Veracity Capital LLC Has $307,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.78. 19,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.