Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after acquiring an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

DFS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,464. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

