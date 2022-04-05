Veracity Capital LLC Sells 847 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after purchasing an additional 383,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,176.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 365,913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,874 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

