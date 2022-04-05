Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $252,976,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,135,664. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

