Veracity Capital LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.42. 153,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $164.66. The stock has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

