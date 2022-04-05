Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

SCFLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SCFLF stock remained flat at $$6.25 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.04. Schaeffler has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

