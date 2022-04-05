Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $650.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445. Geberit has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

