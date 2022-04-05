LHT (LHT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.00

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. LHT has a total market cap of $120,482.40 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006976 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars.

