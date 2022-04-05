Stakenet Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $5,616.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00282149 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005169 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000740 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00231254 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002522 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 129,333,494 coins and its circulating supply is 125,794,449 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

