Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $367.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

