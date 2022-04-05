American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

