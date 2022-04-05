29,319 Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,034,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 735,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 167,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

MIN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 333,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

