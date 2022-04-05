Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,513 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,156,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $20,341,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,311,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.81. 881,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

