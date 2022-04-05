Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) fell 8.2% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $80.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as low as $41.93 and last traded at $42.23. 3,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 145,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 48.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.