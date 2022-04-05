Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

