Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.
Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $43.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
