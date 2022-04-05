Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atento presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Atento has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atento by 40,368.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.