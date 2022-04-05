Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atento presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Atento has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.00.
Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atento (ATTO)
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.