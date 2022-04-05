Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Target Price at $61.80

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 206,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

