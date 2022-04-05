Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target at $13.80

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.93. 134,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.