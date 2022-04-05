Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $11.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

CGAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,730. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.92%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

