Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $701,205,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $35,190,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $44.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.