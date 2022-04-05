Velas (VLX) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Velas has a market capitalization of $517.80 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002363 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004307 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,283,522,582 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

