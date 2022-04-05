Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RSG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.14. 948,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,404. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

