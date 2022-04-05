Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.84. 31,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,243. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

