Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. 385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,232. The firm has a market cap of $247.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.