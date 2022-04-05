SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

