Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $18,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 269.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.46. 15,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,972. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

