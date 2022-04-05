Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $385,174.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.