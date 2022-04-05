Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,305 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

