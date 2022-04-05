Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $26.13 on Tuesday, reaching $574.82. 1,532,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,359. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.71 and a 200 day moving average of $610.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 504.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.