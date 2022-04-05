DDKoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,531.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $252,138.00 and $7,531.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.00253794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006107 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005380 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.